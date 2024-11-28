Rossi's: One of Sheffield's oldest and best-loved Italian restaurants for sale 'due to family circumstances'

Published 28th Nov 2024, 06:01 BST

One of Sheffield’s oldest and best-loved restaurants has been listed for sale ‘due to family circumstances’.

Rossi’s, on Sharrow Lane, just off London Road, is a traditional family-run Italian restaurant which was established in 1982.

The restaurant, located in a former bank, has one of the city’s most unique interiors, with classical artwork hanging from the ornate marble walls, pillars rising to the intricately corniced ceiling and a statue of Michelangelo's David.

Inside Rossi's Italian restaurant, on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, which has been running since 1982
Inside Rossi's Italian restaurant, on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, which has been running since 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers

It boasts an impressive 4.5/5 rating based on more than 400 Google reviews, with diners praising the ‘fabulous’ food and ‘excellent’ service.

The last post on Rossi’s Facebook page was in September after it was announced as a finalist for ‘Best Restaurant in South Yorkshire’ at the Italian Awards 2024.

Rossi's, in a former bank building on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, was a finalist in the Italian Awards 2024
Rossi's, in a former bank building on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, was a finalist in the Italian Awards 2024 | Google

Now, Rossi’s has been listed for sale on the Rightbiz website, with £120,000 being asked for the leasehold, and a rent of £18,600.

The listing describes how the restaurant can seat 90 people and generates a weekly turnover of £8,000 to £10,000.

“This presents an ideal opportunity for an existing restaurateur to acquire a well-fitted and highly-rated restaurant premises that could be adapted for alternative cuisine,” it states.

It continues: “The decision to sell this successful restaurant premises has been taken due to family circumstances that require care and attention.”

