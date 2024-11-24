Sheffield is known as the Steel City - but I think we need to put the spotlight on its outstanding murals and street art.

I come from a coastal town in Norfolk that boasts street art from Banksy. But I still think Sheffield is the best city in the UK for its colourful murals that brighten up the streets and suburbs.

Over the years, I’ve discovered more and more of Sheffield - especially while in this role. From High Green to Bradway, to Fulwood to Darnall, I’ve travelled across the patch and learned of some fascinating artwork while I’m at it.

According to Street Art Sheffield, our city has hundreds of murals. For many people, they have become such an accustomed sight, that they miss the appreciation they truly deserve. So I’m going to shine a light on my favourites.

Peachzz stunning mural overlooks Pound's Park, off Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre. | National World

Starting with The Star’s office, based at Cubo, on Carver Street, we were recently blessed with a stunning mural by artist Megan Russell, or otherwise known as Peachzz. It also became the city’s tallest art installation, overlooking the new Pound’s Park, which opened last year.

With it being a sight I see most days, the colourful kingfisher, heron, and butterflies have become a true comfort of familiarity for me. Speaking to The Star previously, Peachzz said it was inspired by the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal - a canal I have enjoyed running next to from Victoria Quays.

Kelham Island is another area dotted with fantastic murals. One of my favourites is Bubba 2000’s ‘Stop Telling Us What To Do’ which can be found at the back of The Fat Cat pub. Something about it lights up my inner rebellion – and makes me want another pint.

Bubba 2000’s ‘Stop Telling Us What To Do’ mural can be found at the back of The Fat Cat pub. | National World

When I lived in Crookes, another mural I saw often was that on Stothard Road, beside paint shop Carracks. The artwork, by Casper Kennedy Carr, also known as 0114 Mr Kisk, has created new windows and a door on the side of the building. Fittingly, it shows a decorator atop a ladder.

It also shows an old man peeping his head around the ‘door’. I used to enjoy saying a quiet hello to him, or giving him a passing nod as I walked towards Bole Hill to enjoy the sunset.

I have to give a mention to another one of my favourites, though it has been replaced. Phlegm’s unique and mystifying artwork on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road, used to give me the chills as I walked past. It depicted nightmarish characters that were made up of parts of houses and animals.

In Crookes, on Stothard Road, is this fun mural painted by Casper Kennedy Carr, also known as 0114 Mr Kisk, | Google

The wall now pays homage to Sheffield as the home of football, as painted by Sheffield artist Luke Horton.

So, next time you are out and about in our wonderful city, take some time to look around and find your favourite artwork.

This story comes as part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign, which has seen us champion all the things we love about Sheffield.