For many people the distinctive Budgens on London Road, at the busy junction with Boston Road, will hold fond memories of its previous incarnations as various nightclubs, a popular ballroom and for older readers maybe even its origins as a cinema.

Others will have passed by wondering why a small supermarket is housed behind such a unique and stylish frontage, with its elegant Chinese pagoda-inspired entrance.

Now, it’s changing names once again. The signs for Budgens have come down and it will soon be relaunched as a Morrisons Daily.

Ahead of this, we’ve delved into the archives to take you on a trip back in time through the building’s fascinating history, from how it started life in 1914 as a cinema to the numerous clubs which have hosted unforgettable nights out for thousands of revellers, right up to its modern use as a supermarket. Its many lives even include a short spell as a Marks & Spencer store.

Depending on your age and musical taste, you may know the building best as Lansdowne Picture Palace, Kingdom, the Locarno, Vickers, Tiffany's, Mecca, The Palais, The Music Factory or Bed.

Or for those with a shorter memory and anyone who’s less of a clubber, you may think of it simply as the old Sainsbury’s.

Whatever your recollections, you should find something to appreciate in these photos of the unique building and the fun times it hosted, taking you from the present day back to the early 20th century.

Budgens in London Road since 2020 The former Locarno ballroom on London Road, Sheffield, has been a 24-hour Budgens since early 2020

Before that it was a Sainsbury's Local After years of use as various nightclubs the old Locarno ballroom on London Road, Sheffield, was converted into a Sainsbury's Local supermarket

Bed nightclub in 2003 The old Locarno ballroom on London Road, Sheffield, was given a dramatic paint job when it was reopened as Bed nightclub, pictured here in 2003