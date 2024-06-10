Watch: Sheffield street artist Peachzz talks us through her newly completed mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The Sheffield support has been real”

A bold mural from a popular Sheffield street artist has been completed in the city centre.

The striking piece of art is the tallest in Sheffield, and the biggest one artist Peachzz has ever completed.

Pachzz, whose real name is Megan Russell, said: “The Sheffield support has been real - I have about 400 more followers now from when I started this.”

The mural depicts a kingfisher and heron, with butterflies around them, in her signature vibrant style.

The 31-year-old, originally from Leicester, is known for her expressive style, with hints of realism and bold colours, appearing on large scale murals around the world.

Megan has been painting for about 10 years, since studying illustration and graphics at Sheffield Hallam, and has been working professionally for around six of those.