Munchies Sheffield: Award-winning London Road takeaway reveals re-opening date after renovation
Munchies on London Road has been closed since at least October 1, with signs on the outside of the building stating the venue is undergoing refurbishment.
Now, the critically-acclaimed fast food restaurant has revealed it will be re-opening on Friday, December 6.
Speaking to The Star, Munchies’ founder Shafkat Khan said the restaurant and takeaway will reopen from 6pm on the day, with fireworks and half-price offers planned to celebrate the reopening.
He added that the interior is looking “epic”.
Munchies was named Best Takeaway in Britain at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards 2023, where it was swiftly given the thumbs up by The Star reporter Kirsty Hamilton. It was also nominated for best takeaway restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.
Shaf founded Munchies in 2017, just months after graduating from Sheffield Hallam University. He opened the first restaurant on Staniforth Road, followed by London Road, then Halifax Road.
In July of this year, Munchies also stepped outside of Sheffield as a new site opened on Main Street in Rotherham.
Last year, Shaf revealed plans for his brand to step outside the South Yorkshire border.
