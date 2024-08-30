Watch: Take a tour down London Road, Sheffield's bustling hub of takeaways, traffic and delivery cyclists
September is The Star and National World’s Food & Drink Month, when we as a paper champion local hospitality and small businesses across the city.
I could think of no better place to start than Sheffield’s own London Road, and if you’ve ever walked down it you’ll know why.
Many pieces come together to make London Road strikingly colourful with dozens of businesses and shopfronts competing for attention, helped in no small part by pieces of stunning street art.
What it doesn’t have though is parking, or much of a nightlife. There’s a few pubs sure, but it’s always struck me that you’re either walking on London Road for the food, or ordering the food on London Road to come to you, not visiting for its own sake.
Join me for a short tour of this little piece of Sheffield.
