Sheffield Wednesday are set for a welcome cash injection but they’ll lose one of their brightest talents

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, is on the brink of finalising a move to Premier League giants, Manchester City.

It has previously been reported by The Star that it was understood that a deal worth around £1.5m had been agreed between the two clubs, with City eager to bring the 15-year-old on board after an impressive campaign that saw him score 24 goals in the U18 Professional Development League - finishing as top scorer.

Things have continued to progress since then, and the latest update is that terms have now been agreed, with the talented teen due for a medical in the coming days ahead of the switch being completed.

It was also previously reported that the Owls, who are currently under embargo due to unpaid wages and money owed to HMRC, were eager to get a substantial portion of the fee up front, something that it’s thought they’ve managed to achieve.

The Star reported on Friday that staff had been warned that the timely payment of their monthly salaries for June is ‘uncertain’.

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Will Grainger | Rich Grainger

Sheffield Wednesday’s money worries

A seven-figure sum could be very helpful at this point in time given the ongoing financial problems at Hillsborough, and though many will be sad to see the England and Scotland youth international go, the transfer fee would be one of the biggest that the club has ever received for a teenager.

Wednesday lost two youngsters, Tony Yogane and Isaac Holland, to Brentford during Darren Moore’s time as manager for a combined fee of around £1m after they impressed at youth level, with Cadamarteri the latest Owl bound for the top-flight of England football.

Cadamarteri is the son of former Everton and Bradford City striker Danny and his older brother Bailey is back at Wednesday after a loan spell at Lincoln City last season

