Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is edging towards a Hillsborough exit, but what happens next if/when he goes?

The Star reported on Wednesday evening that negotiations were ongoing in an attempt to bring the saga surrounding Röhl’s future to a close, with expectations now that he has managed his last game at the club.

There has been no indication just yet with regards to the manner of his departure, whether that be mutual termination, a firing or resignation, however he’s not thought to have been at Middlewood Road on Thursday when players return to the club for the start of preseason. One man who was, however, was Henrik Pedersen.

Henrik Pedersen could be Sheffield Wednesday’s next manager

It’s thought that the Dane, who is highly thought of at the club, is one of the names being considered for the post should Röhl moves on, however he is believed to be in demand with clubs both overseas and in the UK having an interest in the potential of bringing him on board.

Pedersen has taken a liking to Sheffield since coming in as Röhl’s assistant, and it’s thought that he would be open to sticking around beyond the end of his current contract that ends on June 30th. He’s said to be well-liked amongst the players, and it’s believed that he’d be a popular choice should he be offered the job on a full-time basis.

As things stand there has been no official word from the club on the German’s future, but conversations are taking place as they look to try and wrap things up as soon as possible. Nothing will be sorted with regards to a replacement until that has been finalised.

