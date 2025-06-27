A Premier League side is interested in the signing of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s soon to be out of contract coaching team, The Star understands.

Brentford are expected to announce the appointment of Keith Andrews as manager after the departure of long-time boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, with the former Republic of Ireland international set to step up from his position within Frank’s coaching team in what will be his first full management role.

Frank took assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane, head of athletic performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton with him to Spurs, meaning Andrews will have to pull together the bulk of a fresh coaching team.

And The Star understands that Owls assistant coach Henrik Pedersen is someone Andrews is interested in signing as part of a new-look coaching set-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Steve Ellis

The Star reported earlier this week that Pedersen was a likely option as Wednesday boss, with talks taking place between the club and Danny Röhl to negotiate the German coach’s formal exit from the Hillsborough dugout - it’s understood that remains the case.

The Dane is among the Owls coaching staff whose contracts run out at the turn of the month and will effectively become a free agent, though it’s understood he is receptive to the idea of replacing Röhl and would be a popular choice in the changing room. Pedersen is known to have settled in South Yorkshire and would represent a potential fast-moving option as the days to the start of the season continue ticking down.

Despite the nature of his dwindling contract, Pedersen was among the coaches known to have reported to Middlewood Road for the first day of pre-season testing on Thursday. It was reported last week that the highly-rated 47-year-old was a managerial target for Danish top tier side Aalborg and it’s understood the highly-rated 47-year-old has further interest from outside the UK.

