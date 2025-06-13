Exclusive:Striker close to seven-figure Sheffield Wednesday exit – Manchester City wait

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, is close to finalising a move to Manchester City.

It’s understood that a deal worth around £1.5m has been agreed between the two clubs, with City eager to bring the 15-year-old on board after a remarkable season at U18 level that saw him score 24 times in the Professional Development League, finishing as top scorer.

The Star understands that things have continued to move forward in the Premier League club’s pursuit of Wednesday’s talented teen, and he’s now expected to sign for them subject to his return to the UK later this month and the passing of a medical in Manchester.

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri is looking likely to join Manchester City

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, is close to finalising a move to Manchester City.placeholder image
It is unknown at this stage how the deal will be structured, but it is known that Wednesday were pushing for a substantial amount of money up front – which could be linked to the ongoing financial debacle that currently surrounds the club.

Cadamarteri will become the latest teenage Owl to head to the Premier League following in the footsteps of Tony Yogane and Isaac Holland who went to Brentford a few years ago, however the fee for young ‘Cadz’ will surpass what was paid for Yogane and Holland combined.

It’s thought that there are others in the academy at Middlewood Road who are also being closely watched by top-flight clubs on the back of an excellent season in the PDL, and there is hope for another strong campaign ahead.

