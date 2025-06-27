Getty Images

Non-football staff at Sheffield Wednesday have been sent advance warning that the timely payment of their monthly salaries for June is ‘uncertain’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were late in paying a large number of staff from a number of departments their wages for May, with some players still awaiting their payments. It followed similar issues for March that saw football figures - and a smaller number of non-football staff - paid late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the club’s June payday scheduled for Monday (June 30), non-football staff have been warned that they may not receive full payment as expected. In apologetic correspondence sent to staff on behalf of the club, seen by The Star, recipients are ‘assured the club are doing everything possible to ensure that all staff will be paid but this cannot be guaranteed at the time of writing.’

The message goes on to state further information will be shared as soon as it is possible in the event that payments are not made.

Last month many non-football staff were paid just £700 of their expected salaries, with the club having set up an ‘emergency fund’ process for those facing financial hardship. That process is believed to have been effective. The Star is told staff at the club have shown a spirit of togetherness throughout the continued financial issues. The expected status of wage payments to playing staff is as of yet unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday afternoon the club were listed for a second simultaneous time on the EFL’s embargo reporting service for a breach of Regulation 17.3: HMRC reporting.

A statement released by owner Dejphon Chansiri earlier this week read in part: “I also understand the frustrations of everyone at this difficult time. I can only apologise to our people once again and assure you all that I am doing everything I can, every minute of every day, to ensure the situation is resolved in the best possible way for now and the future.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday hit with double embargo after latest breach