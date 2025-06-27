Sheffield Wednesday hit with double embargo after latest breach
The Owls have been under embargo for a few weeks now due to the fact that they had not paid many players for the month of May, and while some have now been paid in full there are others who remain without their money.
That discrepancy saw them breach regulation ‘54.1 - Non-payment to Players’, and saw both the club and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, charged by the EFL and given two weeks to respond.
Now, with chaos ensuing across the club in many areas, it has been revealed that they have now had a further embargo listed in relation to HMRC Reporting for not paying amounts owed to them.
Sheffield Wednesday have now breached two EFL regulations
In terms of the here and now it doesn’t change much in terms of what Wednesday can and cannot do, because they were already under embargo so already restricted in terms of fees and wages, but what it does mean is that they have to settle up with both the players and HMRC before it is lifted. Which could see it remain in place for even longer. The latest breach is likely to be taken into account in conjunction with the previous one as the EFL take action against the club.
As of yet Wednesday have made no comment on the latest update, however the update on the league’s Embargo Reporting Service serves as confirmation enough.
