Sheffield Wednesday may face former academy player, Tony Yogane, when they take on Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Yogane was a player who was turning heads as he came up through the ranks at Middlewood Road after years as part of the club’s youth setup, however Wednesdayites would never get the chance to see him donning their colours at senior level after the teenager was picked up by Brentford alongside teammate, Isaac Holland, back in 2022.

Since then he has bided his time with the Bees, and over the summer was part of their first team preseason under Thomas Frank - last month, meanwhile, he made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup, and he has also been named on the bench in a couple of Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

This week, with Frank expected to make changes after their 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, there is a chance that Wednesday come up against the 19-year-old for the first time since his departure - one that left Darren Moore and Dejphon Chansiri disappointed at the time.

"We feel disappointed to lose those two promising players,” Moore said of Yogane and Holland back then. “We wanted them to stay with us but they have gone to the Premier League and we wish them well... The chairman and myself are not particularly happy with the system in place.

"There will probably be other managers at lower league clubs that will be against the system but the system is what it is. It doesn't serve a real purpose for us but obviously it does for the teams operating in the higher echelons of the league.

"To lose two players two Premier League opposition tells you the potential they have. All we can do is wish them well in terms of going forward. Brentford haven't done anything out of the ordinary. They have looked at the system and utilised angles where they can get the players now rather than later on down the line. The system is what it is."

Holland, also 19, hasn’t got as close to the first team as Yogane has just yet, however has been a regular for their B team.