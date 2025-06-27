Alan Biggs on what is needed from any new Sheffield Wednesday owner

Right, what sort of owner(s) do you want next at Sheffield Wednesday? And it’s not all about how much money they’ve got.

Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone who talked about reaching the Premier League in X number of years.

That’s what got Wednesday into this mess. Too much of what Ken Bates called “fritter money”, when he launched his failed bid for the club in 2004, is bad. As Leeds United were later to discover.

At Hillsborough, Dejphon Chansiri is reckoned to have frittered away around £150m in the cause of standing still and then going backwards, ahead of an all too predictable collapse.

So you’d have to be wary, to say the least, of anyone coming in simply throwing money at it, having no plan other than one depending on early success.

Or of anybody too stubborn to do what’s best for himself and the club, insisting on doing it his way at all costs.

I’ve never known one man’s pride go before a bigger fall. It’s looked like he’d rather lose everything than appear to be forced into doing something against his will.

That’s one reason why the noises made by the Florida-based consortium bidding for the club have made much sense.

Billionaire John Textor’s reference to relishing “a construction project” also struck the right note, on top of his football experience.

Bitter experience has taught me to stop short of backing individuals or groups in these circumstances. Who knows how things will pan out if/when they move in?

But I will say the Adam Shaw group do talk a good game. If they were to walk it then they would qualify for “right people” in my view.

It needs revamping from the bottom upwards. Otherwise, as per now, you risk going a long way backwards before you can go forward again.

Failing to pay staff is something that should never happen within a proper business structure. One man gambling with a hobby horse is a long way outside of that. You’d want a rich man but not one recklessly playing at it as a toy.

Football supporters are an impatient breed but it’s coming to be widely understood that stability is actually a greater prize than any fleeting success.

Put that in place and you can hopefully enjoy some glory over a period rather than the proverbial flash in the pan.

But it’ll have to defy gravity in the immediate because Wednesday’s downward plunge will be hard to reverse.

Talking about improving infrastructure might not stir the blood but it’s vital to the circulation. For the avoidance of a cardiac arrest.

