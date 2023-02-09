A look at all the latest news and rumours regarding Sheffield Wednesday ahead of their next game

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend with a huge away trip to Ipswich Town. The Owls are currently top of the League One table.

They beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Hillsborough in their last league outing. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Boss staying

Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore has been linked with West Brom this week. However, the Baggies have handed a new deal to current head coach Carlos Corberan amid reports Leeds United wanted him. Moore has poured cold water on the speculation and told The Star: “I don’t know anything of that. Everybody knows, and I can say it now, I’m committed to Wednesday and you know I’ve got a big job here to do. I’m committed to working hard at it and making us better… I’m happy exactly where I am and long may it continue.”

Paterson latest

The Star understands Callum Paterson is in talks with the club over a new deal. He was wanted by Scottish Premiership side Hearts in January but ended up staying put in South Yorkshire. His current contract expires at the end of the season and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Ex-striker wanted

Connor Wickham, who had a loan spell with the Owls a couple of years ago, is on Cardiff City’s radar after leaving Forest Green Rovers. According to Wales Online, the Championship struggles are weighing up a move for him on a free transfer. He scored nine goals earlier this season during his time at the New Lawn, six of which came in the league.

Defender coy on future

Aden Flint has refused to be drawn on his long-term future after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Stoke City. The centre-back fell down the pecking order of the Potters and was given the green light to leave in the last transfer window. He has told The Star: “We’ll see what happens. My job at the minute is to help the team, help the club for the next three months while I’m here. It’s about achieving the goal of getting promoted to the Championship – that would be amazing.”

