A sold-out stadium will once again serve as the setting for Sheffield Wednesday’s latest promotion battle – with a typically packed away end set to cheer the Owls on.

Darren Moore’s side made the most of a 33,000-strong Hillsborough over the weekend to record a vital 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, with whom they swapped places in the League One table to go first.

Wednesday have a game in hand on both Plymouth and third-placed Ipswich Town, who are six points behind the top two.

Owls fans at Wycombe Pic Steve Ellis

And it is Ipswich who are next up for the Owls this weekend as they make the long trip down to Suffolk to be greeted by a capacity crowd at Portman Road.

The fixture is listed as completely sold out on the Ipswich Town ticketing website and with an official capacity of 29,673 including restricted view seats, it’ll be an attendance that looks set to beat the season-high Ipswich crowd 29,069 that watched them draw with Plymouth last month – dependant on segregation arrangements and so on.

Some 2,148 tickets have been sold to Wednesdayites in the away end, which itself is of course at capacity.

Though the Tractors Boys have wobbled in recent weeks after a fierce pace was set in the first half of the campaign, they have big performances in them and according to manager Kieran McKenna the challenge of facing Wednesday – four months unbeaten in League One football – in front of a full house is one that will inspire them.