Man mountain centre-half Aden Flint has discussed the possibility of joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis – and opened up on why a summer switch to Stoke City turned sour.

The 33-year-old defender was a stand-out performer in Wednesday’s vital 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and looks set to play an important role in the remainder of their title run-in.

A move to South Yorkshire – which he says is a case of picking up where he left off after a 2020 loan move was cut short through injury – came about just months after he traded Cardiff City for Stoke City on a free transfer in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan defender Aden Flint. Pic: Steve Ellis

But the move went south and having played a big part in proceedings under Michael O’Neill he sat out 16 consecutive matches under new boss Alex Neil before his Owls move was sanctioned.

“The change of manager didn’t help,” a pragmatic Flint told The Star. “The manager that brought me in obviously got the sack and the new manager has his own view on it. I’m old enough now to understand that some players aren’t a manager’s cup of tea.

“Stoke is a massive club and it’s in a bit of a transition at the minute. It needs to re-set and go again.

“It’s a difficult place to be at the minute, the results obviously aren’t great and the fans want results which is fair enough, that’s what football is about.

“It’s not that we didn’t see eye-to-eye but he has his own way of thinking and he’s in charge at the end of the day, if he doesn’t want me involved in his plans it’s fair enough.”

On the prospect of a permanent move to Wednesday in the summer, Flint is keeping his mind open to the idea.

He said: “We’ll see what happens. My job at the minute is to help the team, help the club for the next three months while I’m here.

“It’s about achieving the goal of getting promoted to the Championship – that would be amazing.

