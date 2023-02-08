Sheffield Wednesday still at odds with referee authority over ‘bizarre’ big screen replay fiasco

Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on a fiasco that sees officials accused of using a big screen replay at Hillsborough to disallow a goal has not changed – despite an insistence by a refereeing authority that there is no case to answer.

In what was a vital clash at the top of the League One table over the weekend, Wednesday beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 to take top spot.

But there was controversy in the 78th minute, when George Byers’ goal was chalked off after the the flag of assistant Mark Dwyer was lifted nearly a minute on from the strike and following deliberation with referee John Busby.

Saturdays Match Officals leave the field to a round of boos from disgruntled Owls fans. Pic Steve Ellis

While they hold a policy of not commenting on individual incidents, The Star understands the PGMOL – the authority that manages referees in the Premier League and EFL – denies the match officials used the screen for reference, rather that the decision was arrived at after a not unusual consultation between officials.

That comes after both Owls manager Darren Moore and vice-captain Liam Palmer made clear their position that they felt the big screen replay had been used as part of the consultation over the goal.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Moore reiterated the club’s stance, explaining that he felt fourth official Ross Joyce was the one to have referred to the screen.

“It was bizarre,” an unequivocal Moore told The Star. “It was disallowed via video footage from our screens – that’s why it was disallowed.

“The referee awarded the goal and then there was interference from the opposition bench, which caused the fourth official to look at the screen and then radio on to the referee.

“I don’t think the referee had seen the footage, but he went off what the fourth official said.

“The report said Lee Gregory was obstructing the goalkeeper, but if you see it, he would have done well to save it.

“As I said, it would have been disappointing had they [Plymouth] got back in the game and forced a point or something from it.”

