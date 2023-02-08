Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says the Owls had ‘no hesitation’ signing young attacker, Favour Onukwuli.

The arrival of the young winger was confirmed by the club late last month after he impressed during a trial period, with the Volenti Academy graduate saying that he was ‘every excited’ to be on board.

Now, as he makes his first steps in Wednesday colours, Moore has explained how his switch to S6 came about.

"He's come in and been so positive," Moore said of the talented teen. “He was on trial, and it's gone for him. He was really, really good and a breath of fresh air.

"What happens is, from time to time we'll play these academies. Sometimes you'll see players that show promise.

"It happened with Favour. We invited him for a couple of weeks in training and he ticked all the boxes. We then offered him a contract. So there is value in these games and opportunities for kids in academies to get into the professional ranks. They are wonderful stories.

"If it progresses further, then what a wonderful story. Speaking to Steve Haslam we had no hesitation in getting him. When players like this come available and you have the opportunity to get him signed, we were really pleased to have him on board."

Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground. (via swfc.co.uk)

It remains to be seen whether Onukwuli will feature in tonight’s fixture against Cambridge United in the FA Youth Cup, however they will be without Sean Fusire after he made his senior debut in the FA Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

