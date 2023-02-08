2 . 24th - Forest Green Rovers - 33pts

It's been something of a baptism of fire so far for Forest Green in their first foray into third tier football. After an encouraging start, the new boys have plummeted and sit bottom of the league. They sacked Ian Burchnall to bring in a big name in Duncan Ferguson, who acted sharply in the transfer market to bring in one or two loanees from the Premier League. The number bods don't like their chances though and according to the algorithm FGR have a whopping 98% chance of relegation - and will go down with a whimper.

