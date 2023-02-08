It’s been a long old road to this stage – and there’s still a long, long way to go.
Sheffield Wednesday jumped into the top of the division for the first time this season on Saturday, leapfrogging their fellow promotion pace-setters Plymouth Argyle in the process.
It’s been a manic four-month unbeaten stint from the Owls to get here and with Ipswich faltering and Derby jumping into the equation, there’ll be no let-up as all four going about vying for their own place in the Championship next season.
So who will go up? What about the play-offs? Who looks most likely for relegation?
The number crunchers and statistics experts at FiveThirtyEight have taken into account the quality of each squad, form guides and remaining fixtures to draw up their recmmendations on who will finish where on what number of points.
And it’s tight in several areas of the table - with a handful of spots separated by goal difference.
1. It's been a bloody battle at the top so far..
..and as thins stand, it's looking like a four-horse race for the automatic promotion spots with Derby County having gatecrashed the top three monopoly with a handsome run of form. So much can change, but right here and right now, the number-crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have done their thing - here's how they predict League One will look at the end of the season.
Photo: .
2. 24th - Forest Green Rovers - 33pts
It's been something of a baptism of fire so far for Forest Green in their first foray into third tier football. After an encouraging start, the new boys have plummeted and sit bottom of the league. They sacked Ian Burchnall to bring in a big name in Duncan Ferguson, who acted sharply in the transfer market to bring in one or two loanees from the Premier League. The number bods don't like their chances though and according to the algorithm FGR have a whopping 98% chance of relegation - and will go down with a whimper.
Photo: Michael Steele
3. 23rd - Cambridge United - 43pts
According to the stats model, second bottom are Cambridge United, who currently sit in that exact position with just seven points from 28 matches. There's been a huge shift in momentum there since Mark Bonner was approached by Rotherham United - a penny for his thoughts. As per the numbers, the Us will go down three points shy of safety - and have a 63% chance of the dreaded drop.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. 22nd - Accrington Stanley - 44pts
Four seasons into their unlikely League One journey, Accrington Stanley wobbled a touch in the first half of this campaign, but then again they've done that before, haven't they? The numbers have them down though, offering a 62% likelihood. Do the numbers factor in John Coleman's never-say-die attitude, mind?
Photo: Lewis Storey