Heart of Midlothian tried to tempt Sheffield Wednesday into selling Callum Paterson on transfer deadline day with a six-figure transfer offer.

There was plenty of talk surrounding the 28-year-old over the course of January, with Hearts going public with their interest in bringing him back to Tynecastle where he first made his name.

Owls boss, Darren Moore, was always clear that he didn’t want to lose the Scottish international, and that was reiterated by the fact that they turned down numerous offers from the Jambos as they sought to get a deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands that Hearts’ final offer on deadline day was worth a six-figure amount, and Wednesday rebuffed their advances quickly given that they had no intention of letting him leave.

On the back of that decision, talks regarding a new contract for him to stay at Hillsborough are underway, and there is hope that a fresh deal can be agreed that would prevent him from moving on as a free agent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore was immediately rewarded for his decision to keep ‘Pato’ as he scored the winner in the vital game against Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, however there are concerns for the utility man after he went down with a muscle injury that could potentially rule him out of action for a little while. He’ll have a scan on that early this week.

Paterson now has five goals in all competitions this season, and has played in almost as many different positions, proving his worth to this title-chasing Owls side on many an occasion.