Sheffield Wednesday boss shuts down any exit talk after job speculation

Darren Moore has made it very clear that he’s happy where he is at Sheffield Wednesday amid speculation of clubs elsewhere being interested in him.

Moore has done a fine job at Hillsborough this season, guiding the Owls to the top of the League One table and setting them well on track for promotion out of the division at the second time of asking.

But with his success has come speculation about his future, and only this week there was talk in the national media of him being an option for West Bromwich Albion if they were to lost Carlos Corberan to Leeds United.

Corberan has since signed a new contract to keep him at WBA, but with Moore having made his way onto a few bookies lists for vacant jobs at the moment, he was asked to clarify his position – even if only to ease any fan fears.

"I don't know anything of that,” he told The Star. “Everybody knows, and I can say it now, I'm committed to Wednesday and you know I've got a big job here to do. I'm committed to working hard at it and making us better… I'm happy exactly where I am and long may it continue."

Wednesday suffered their first defeat in 22 games on Tuesday night as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fleetwood Town, but now their attentions turn to Ipswich Town this weekend and extending their league unbeaten run against a side that is expected to challenge them for the title.