Alan Biggs on another week of sorrow at Sheffield Wednesday

The trouble with writing a football column is that people think you can apply logic and make sense of it all.

Sometimes you simply can’t. Sheffield Wednesday currently is more entrenched in that category than any club at any time in my career.

Quite honestly, events there are beyond any analysis or comprehension. And have been for some years. In fact, you’d probably be in danger of losing your grip on reality if you did understand any of it.

So I’m not going to keep on making the mistake here of trying. It is what it looks like and it is what it is.

In short, an unholy mess. Which could so easily have been avoided. But for one man being insistent on doing everything his way. Too stubborn, autocratic and, well, foolish to take all the well-meaning advice of having football professionals run it for him.

That’s as far down the analytical route as we need to take it, in my opinion.

Embargo threats, points deductions, wage paying issues, ridiculous statements, failing to make the most of the best of his managers, not parting with players, dismissing offers for the club, repeatedly cutting a nose to spite a face, somehow committing to a several-million-pound training ground upgrade while struggling to honour salaries. Then the EFL charges eventually arrived this week, as expected as well as the transfer embargo.

It’s a damning list and the result of all that - and more, including alienating fans - is surely way beyond retrievable.

Time for Dejphon Chansiri to cut his losses

No logic is required to deduce that for his own sake, as much as the club’s, he should cut his losses and take the best available offer.

I think we’ve all tried a nicer way of saying that. Now it’s about limiting potentially incalculable damage before a great club can be lifted from its knees. And highlighting the plight of many good people sweating on the basic entitlement of getting paid.

This is nothing to do with inciting, or getting on board with, protests, understandable though they are. It’s no part of a journalist’s remit to do that, only to report them.

It’s simply that everyone is on the same page. The Dejphon Chansiri regime has become untenable. There is only one honourable way out and only one way forward.

Only after this can he be acknowledged for committing the maximum of himself to what is admittedly, for club owners generally, a pretty thankless task.