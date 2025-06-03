Breaking

'14 days to respond' - Sheffield Wednesday and Dejphon Chansiri charged by EFL

By Joe Crann

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, have been charged by the English Football League over the breaches of EFL regulations.

Wednesday are in the midst of the latest financial debacle at Hillsborough with, at the time of writing, many players, coaches and club staff either unpaid or only partly paid for the month of May.

Many of the non-footballing employees had been paid just £700 of their expected salary, with an email explaining an ‘emergency fund’ had been put in place for those facing immediate financial hardship, and on Monday night a letter was sent out across the club apologising for the continued delay, stating that the issue ‘is yet to be resolved’ and that payments would be made ‘as soon as funds are received’.

Now, with the prospect of a three-window transfer restriction being imposed on the club, the EFL have confirmed that the club has been charged with multiple breaches, while Chansiri himself has been charged as well.

Wednesday and Chansiri charged

The statement read, “Sheffield Wednesday Football Club has been charged with multiple breaches of EFL Regulations relating to payment obligations.

“The owner of Sheffield Wednesday, Dejphon Chansiri, has also been charged with causing the Club to be in breach of EFL Regulations despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the Club. All charges relate to both the Ultimate Beneficial Owner and the Club failing to meet their obligations to pay players' wages on time and in full in March and May 2025. The Club and Mr Chansiri have 14 days to respond to the charges.”

This comes on the back of a comment from an EFL spokesperson yesterday that said, “The situation is clearly concerning for all those directly affected. In respect of any action to be taken against the Club, the League is now considering all the options available in accordance with its Regulations.”

Now the club have two weeks to respond, and we’ll then have a better idea of what lies ahead for the football club amid the latest off-the-field problems over at S6.

