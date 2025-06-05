‘Loves it' – Sheffield Wednesday starlet’s dad reacts to Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton interest
The 15-year-old has been attracting attention for some time now on the back of his goalscoring exploits at youth level for the Owls, and The Star reported this week that Manchester City, Chelsea and his dad’s old club, Everton, had all agreed to meet Wednesday’s £1.5m base valuation of the youngster.
With that in mind it is growing increasingly likely that Wednesdayites will never actually get to see the talented teen play a professional game for the club, however at the time of writing there is no definitive answer of whether he’ll be leaving or where he’ll end up.
Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri may leave Sheffield Wednesday
Cadamarteri Senior, who played almost 100 games in the Premier League, insists that his son ‘loves it’ at Middlewood Road, also explaining that a deal would have to be right for the Owls and the player himself if he was to move on.
“I think it’s important to note that it’s not about what I would like to see,” he said on Twitter. “If Sheffield Wednesday see any offers to be right for them as a club and an opportunity arises that my son wants to pursue and is right for his development then we will see… But he loves it at Sheffield Wednesday.”
Wednesday’s current situation regarding the unpaid wages of players, coaches and non-playing staff may end up expediting the sale of players such as Cadamarteri, and a busy summer could be ahead for the Owls as they navigate their current predicament.
