Sheffield Wednesday fans are going through a tough time of things at the minute, and they don’t look like getting much better.

Many players, coaches and non-playing staff have not yet been paid for the month of May, the club has been placed under embargo, and things are not looking great for next season considering the restrictions that will be placed on the Owls in terms of summer recruitment.

And amongst all that there are still lots of question marks regarding the future of manager, Danny Röhl, who has been linked with a whole host of teams over the summer - both in the UK and abroad. As things stand he remains the Owls boss and will be expected to report for preseason in a few weeks’ time, but three weeks is a long time in football.

Danny Röhl’s future is unknown

Röhl, who has done a fantastic job at Hillsborough, has understandably attracted interest from a number of clubs on the back of his success at S6, however his hefty release clause has proven to be a stumbling block. Now, after the latest managerial casualty in the Championship, he’s been named a potential target for another of the Owls’ second-tier rivals.

Middlesbrough, on the back of their decision to part ways with Michael Carrick, have been suggested as a new home for the German, with talkSPORT's Alex Crook naming him as one of those in the running alongside Robbie Keane, Jon Dahl Tomasson and Rob Edwards. He did, however, make mention of the fact that the clause in Röhl’s deal could prove to be an ‘issue’.

Given the ongoing financial debacle at S6, and the continued issue surrounding unpaid wages, it may be that Dejphon Chansiri could be willing to be a bit more flexible on compensation for Röhl in order to get some money through the door, however only time will tell on that front.

The Owls boss is now the longest-serving manager in the Championship, despite having not yet been with the club for even two years yet.