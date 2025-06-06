The man widely recognised to be Sheffield Wednesday’s greatest-ever player has again voiced his desire for Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club, describing its current situation as ‘a mess’.

Former England international Chris Waddle is a huge favourite of the Wednesday fan base having served as one of the standout man in a standout early-1990s side. The 64-year-old has been a vocal critic of Chansiri in recent years.

Wednesday’s current malaise has seen further payment issues, EFL charges slapped on both the club and Chansiri himself, with the club also operating under the terms of an embargo. From a football perspective things are in a state of flux, with senior coaching staff into the final weeks of their contract and speculation continuing over the status of manager Danny Röhl. It’s an unprecedented situation even by the standards of a turbulent decade under the Thai and the sorry state of matters has prompted further comment from Waddle.

Sheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“I think Chansiri has had his time and it’s time for him to sell up and get out,” Waddle told online-casinos.com. Someone else needs to have their turn and take the club forward. I have a lot of affection for Wednesday and it’s a crying shame that people aren’t getting their wages and to see them struggling. You imagine Danny Röhl isn’t coming back.

“They’re in a mess. The sooner this gets solved, the better. They need the new owners to come in and get on top of the situation. They need to pay the debts, pay the players, make new signings and kick on.

“It’s frustrating to see a big club like Wednesday adrift in this situation, looking at free transfers. This is a club that should really be in the Premier League, and instead it’s one of the last big clubs who haven’t been taken over. I hope the Americans are the right people and get the deal done. It would be utterly heart breaking if they go down again. Horrendous.”