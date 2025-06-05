Sheffield Wednesday are officially under embargo after the latest update on the English Football League’s Embargo Reporting Service.

It’s news that has felt a long time coming given that it’s now a week since players, coaches and non-playing football staff were informed that their wages for May would be delayed, and at the time of writing it remains the case that many are still without money that is owed to them.

With confirmation of the embargo, the likelihood – though not definitive – is that the club have also breached the 30-day rule that would result in a three-window transfer restriction. Chansiri said in April that they were close to doing so, and got to within a day of it happening - so this current delay should have pushed them beyond the limit. The ERS says that they are under embargo regarding ‘Regulation 54.1 - Non-payment to Players’.

Sheffield Wednesday are now under embargo

There has been no comment yet from the club on the embargo, with their most recent statement acknowledging the charges against the club and Chansiri by the EFL earlier this week.

That read, “Sheffield Wednesday acknowledge the statement issued by the EFL on Tuesday afternoon. The club continue to seek a resolution regarding outstanding salaries due for the month of May at the earliest possible opportunity. Mr Chansiri sincerely apologises to all players, coaches and staff affected and everyone connected with the club. We will make no further comment at this time.”

Whilst under embargo the club will only be able to sign players when there is no transfer or loan fee involved, and they are not allowed to have a squad bigger than 23 players of ‘professional standing’. Those specific restrictions will be lifted once the embargo is removed, with that eventuality only playing out when all the players have been paid in full.

