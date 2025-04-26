Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in their numbers to protest against Dejphon Chansiri as calls for the owner to sell up grew louder.

Fans, many of whom, wearing yellow and black - the protest colours adopted by supporters groups - or carrying flares, balloons, banners and leaflets which were handed out in areas around the parade route, chanted ‘We want our Wednesday back’ and ‘Dejphon Chansiri get out of our club’.

The march had begun in the city centre but gathered momentum by the time it had reached the top of Hillsborough Park, where supporters congregated before moving towards the stadium ahead of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri. Hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday fans paraded through Hillsborough Park to protest against the ownership of the club under Dejphon Chansiri, urging the chairman to 'sell up' | National World Photo: Chris Holt Photo Sales

