Sheffield Wednesday fans protest gallery as hundreds urge Dejphon Chansiri to leave club

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 19:16 BST

The Star’s gallery shows hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday fans marching through Hillsborough Park in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in their numbers to protest against Dejphon Chansiri as calls for the owner to sell up grew louder.

Fans, many of whom, wearing yellow and black - the protest colours adopted by supporters groups - or carrying flares, balloons, banners and leaflets which were handed out in areas around the parade route, chanted ‘We want our Wednesday back’ and ‘Dejphon Chansiri get out of our club’.

Read More: Trust chairman position clarified as fall-out from Sheffield Wednesday fan meeting continues

The march had begun in the city centre but gathered momentum by the time it had reached the top of Hillsborough Park, where supporters congregated before moving towards the stadium ahead of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

