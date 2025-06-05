Sheffield Wednesday’s latest financial debacle sees them under a transfer embargo, and potentially in the middle of a transfer fee restriction.

We’re now into the sixth day since players, coaches and non-playing staff at the club were first informed that they would be receiving all – or most – of their wages for May late, and as things stand there are still many still unpaid.

It leaves the Owls in a serious predicament as the transfer window opens, with different rules in place if they’re under embargo, in a transfer fee restriction or indeed both at the same time.

Should Dejphon Chansiri not pay the players soon then they will remain under the embargo that was made public today, while the likelihood – though not confirmed – is that the club have already breached the 30-day rule that results in a three-window transfer restriction.

The EFL have confirmed that they are not at liberty to comment on matters regarding the 30-day rule and whether a club has breached it or not, but based on Chansiri’s admittance during the last round of missed payments, the six days now would suggest that the deadline has already passed.

Chansiri confirmed the 20-day tally had been surpassed in an interview in April, saying that the club would have to pay player wages in full by Monday, April 7th at the latest to avoid a three-window embargo. They were confirmed to have been paid on April 7th.

Now, with almost a week of unpaid wages on top of that, and an embargo announced, it’s hard to see how the club haven’t breached, but as with much of the goings on around this situation, it’s difficult to talk in definitives due to the ongoing communications taking place.

One matter that could come into play for the Owls now is regarding those that have been offered new deals at the club. Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo have all been tabled contracts beyond the end of the campaign, but none have signed on as yet. In the current situation that’s not surprising.

The EFL states that ‘clubs can offer new contracts to existing players, though this will be dependent upon the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league’. The concern is that, if under embargo, the renewal of all three players would take the club to 24 players of ‘professional standing’, surpassing the limit of 23 for clubs under an embargo.

In short, the EFL would have final say on whether any players can even sign new contracts, let alone join the club from another. It’s fair to say that things are simpler when not under embargo, which would be lifted on the payment of players.

