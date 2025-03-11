The former Sheffield Wednesday man has taken an unusual step in his career.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Michael Hector signed for non-league Dagenham & Redbridge over the weekend - before signing up at a new team on Monday.

Hector had been a free agent for much of the 2024/25 campaign, having left League One Charlton Athletic following the expiration of his contract last summer. The 32-year-old was playing in the Premier League with Fulham as recently as 2020/21 and has bags of Championship experience.

A fully-fledged Jamaica international, Hector joined Wednesday on loan from Chelsea - who reportedly paid £4m for him back in 2015 - back in the summer of 2018. He went on to play 39 times for the Owls across all competitions, with Hillsborough one of an incredible 15 temporary homes throughout the defender’s career.

Hector joins Baller League

After signing for Vanarama National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal until the summer on Saturday, Hector was thrown in at the deep end and started his new side’s 1-0 defeat at Barnet later that afternoon. And an incredibly busy weekend was capped off on Monday when he joined ‘Yanited’, a club in the new six-a-side Baller League managed by social media personality Angry Ginge.

Hector was second pick for Yanited in Monday night’s draft process, which is similar to that of American Football franchise the NFL. He will play alongside former Charlton Athletic youth product Kadell Daniel and against the likes of former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark, ex-West Brom winger Bakary Sako and Henri Lansbury, who had spells at Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Luton Town.

It’s an unusual turn of events for the 45-cap Jamaica international, who was reportedly taken back on trial by Wednesday in 2023 before eventually joining Charlton. It remains to be seen whether the former Owls defender will stick to his non-league commitments with Dagenham & Redbridge alongside the new venture.

What is the Baller League?

The Baller League is a new six-a-side format led by social media influencers and involving a host of well-known former footballers. There are 12 teams in total and managers include the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, Luis Figo, Maya Jama, Robert Pires and Ian Wright.

The format was pioneered in Germany by entrepreneur Felix Starck, with help from former footballers Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. The UK version is headed up by youTube sensation KSI.

Games are 30 minutes long and played across two 15-minute halves, with rolling substitutes and a rule that sees each team reduced to three players for the final three minutes of each half. The competition begins on March 24, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals and eventual final.

A combination of former Premier League and EFL players, futsal stars and celebrities will be taking part in the league. Every match from the first UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports.