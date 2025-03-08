Former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season drops down to National League

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Michael Hector, has dropped down to the National League as he looks to get his career back on track.

The 32-year-old has had a tough time of late, leaving Charlton Athletic at the end of last season and finding himself clubless since July, but now has the opportunity to show what he can do once again after signing for Dagenham and Redbridge to join their push for survival.

He could even make his debut as soon as this afternoon with Dagenham taking on table-topping Barnet away from home, and he’ll certainly have his work cut out for him against a team currently nine points clear and en route for promotion into League Two.

“Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club are delighted to confirm that experienced defender Michael Hector has agreed to join the club on a deal until the end of the season. Hector began his career in the youth systems of Millwall and Reading before making a name for himself across the English football pyramid. His performances at Reading caught the eye of Premier League giants Chelsea, who signed him in 2015.

A new start for Hector

“During his time at the Blues, Hector gained valuable experience through loan spells at clubs such as Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he played in the Bundesliga.

“After leaving Chelsea, Hector joined Fulham, where he played a key role in their 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign to the Premier League. His defensive solidity and composure on the ball made him a standout performer as Fulham secured their place in the top flight. On the international stage, Hector has represented Jamaica since 2015, earning over 30 caps and featuring in multiple CONCACAF Gold Cups, including the 2015 tournament, where the Reggae Boyz reached the final.

“Michael will wear the number 32 shirt and be available for today’s game against Barnet. Welcome to the Daggers, Michael!”