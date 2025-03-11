Norwich City manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, has confirmed that neither Angus Gunn and Marcelino Núñez will be able to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Both players were ruled out ahead of Friday night's 1-1 draw against Oxford United as the Canaries dropped points once again, and they will remain unavailable - as will George Long - when they play host to the Owls at Carrow Road.

Norwich have had a very tough season on the injury front in 2024/25, but still find themselves six points off the top six with 10 games left to play, and will be eager to try and close that gap this evening as they come up against a Wednesday side that have been a real threat away from home - most recently picking up a rare win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

He said ahead of the game, "Neither Angus or Marcelino will be in the squad tomorrow. Angus, we will look for the game after the international break. Marcelino is a day too early and will hope to have him back for Friday... No further injuries, but we will find out when the game starts. (Amankwah) Forson will be back with us, but only if we really need him. He will be around the squad and we need to build him back up physically...

"I think we will freshen up just a little bit. We have some players available where they can step into the team. Results are important but we have to be smart and can't take chances on certain players. We also play on Friday night."

"A different test,” he said of the Owls. “They can adapt to who they play against. They can be aggressive in their pressing game, or be more passive. It will come down to who gets control of the game, if it's suited to us or to them. They're really competitive. They like to compete and step into duels and have those situations. We have to avoid those situations."

Norwich have won just one of their last six Championship games and go into this game in 10th place. Wednesday could leapfrog them this evening, possibly going as high as ninth if things go their way elsewhere.