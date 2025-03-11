Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United this weekend in a Steel City derby no one will want to miss.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United both have players walking the suspension tightrope ahead of Sunday’s massive Steel City derby.

United head to Hillsborough knowing victory is a must to maintain an automatic promotion place, with the top-two race heating up as they and Burnley chase down Leeds United. Hosts Wednesday have fallen away from play-off contention but will be desperate to dent their rivals hopes of an instant Premier League return, with the obvious addition of local bragging rights to fight for.

Both sides have a number of fitness issues to contend with going into the weekend and must first come through midweek action, with Wednesday at Norwich City this evening while United host Bristol City at the same time. But a key player from each side will undoubtedly have one eye on their availability for Sunday.

EFL rules state any player who accumulates 10 yellow cards before the end of their 37th league game will be forced to serve a two-game suspension, with this evening’s action marking that cut-off point. And one each from United and Wednesday are currently on nine bookings.

Charles close to ban

Wednesday’s on-loan midfielder Shea Charles is the only player currently on nine yellow cards, meaning he must avoid a 10th booking at Norwich this evening or face the prospect of missing Sunday’s derby. A two-game ban would also see him sit out the following weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.

Charles has been walking the tightrope since booking number nine against Burnley last month, with the on-loan Southampton midfielder coming through meetings with Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle without a decisive 10th. And Owls boss Danny Röhl will be desperate he does so again.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding this season, with only goalkeeper James Beadle racking up more than his 2,840 Championship minutes - equivalent to 31.6 full 90-minute matches. And Wednesday fans will be equally desperate to have the Northern Ireland international available, given he was a reported target for Sheffield United in January before returning to Hillsborough.

Ahmedhodzic United’s risk

The Blades had already lost Gus Hamer to a two-game ban earlier this year - he is now on 11 bookings - and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic risks following the Dutchman if he receives a yellow card at home to Bristol City this evening. The 25-year-old served a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings by October and has been on nine since the 2-1 win at QPR earlier this month.

Ahmedhodzic came through a physical battle against Preston last weekend without picking up booking number 10 but must get through another 90 minutes this evening, otherwise he’ll sit out Sunday’s derby and the following weekend’s visit of Coventry City to Bramall Lane. In his absence, on-loan Crystal Palace man Rob Holding would likely cover at centre-back alongside Jack Robinson.

“I'm disappointed that Anel got booked against QPR but apart from him, I think everyone else is OK,” Blades boss Chris Wilder told The Star this week. “We have to be competitive in our approach, as we always are. We had to deal with duels [vs Preston], win headers and tackles and I thought Jack [Robinson] and Anel were outstanding on Saturday, because it was a pretty physical game and a physical approach from the opposition.”