Sheffield Wednesday are considering the signing of their 2018/19 player of the season Michael Hector, The Star understands.

The Owls have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements since the January transfer window opened, with injuries to Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe leaving them short in numbers before Reece James too suffered an injury in the win at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Darren Moore told reporters earlier this month that the signing of Hector was not under consideration.

Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Michael Hector could be considered as a possible January addition to the Owls squad. Pic: Steve Ellis

But sources suggest that standpoint could be revisited in a surprise u-turn, with Wednesday now set to explore the potential signing of the 30-year-old, who has been a free agent since his time at Fulham came to an end in the summer.

Wednesday are yet to make a signing in a transfer window they made clear from the outset was likely to be about tweaks rather than wholesale changes.

The Star revealed this week that Burnley loan target Luke McNally could prove difficult thanks to interest from clubs in the Championship. The signing of a number of other defenders has been explored in what has been the club’s top priority.

And now Hector, a Jamaica international of 35 caps, could be considered for a dramatic return to the club at which he built a strong bond with supporters during his season on loan from Chelsea in the 2018/19 campaign.