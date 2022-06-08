Sheffield United Transfers: Targets, outgoings and the big summer saga - Blades' state of play ahead of window opening

Planning for the new campaign began almost as soon as the dust settled on the Blades’ play-off disappointment last season, as they lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Two lists of targets had been compiled, depending on the division United found themselves in in 2022/23. The Championship list was submitted to United’s recruitment team, with their quest to sign the names Paul Heckingbottom feels will improve the group already underway.

Here is the state of play at United ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window…

When does the new transfer window open?

The window officially opens this Friday [June 10] and clubs can do business until 11pm on September 1.

What has been done so far at Sheffield United?

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although no deals have been officially announced, United have made bids behind the scenes. One player who would arrive on a permanent basis, and cost a fee, has been approached via his current club and a free agent has also been made an offer.

Adam Davies, the former Stoke City goalkeeper, has an offer on the table to stay on after arriving last season as Wes Foderingham’s No.2.

What are United looking for in the market?

Sheffield United's Max Lowe excelled for Nottingham Forest last season: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Boss Heckingbottom has identified around half a dozen positions he feels need strengthening, with the former Barnsley and Leeds United chief big on what he calls ‘succession planning’ – and not just focusing on the first XI.

Heckingbottom feels that six or seven additions, added to the group he already has at Bramall Lane, will be sufficient to go again and look to better last season’s performance.

Amongst the positions to strengthen are goalkeeper, centre-half and central midfield, while another striker may be recruited after the departures of David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset this summer.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United is expected to be a man in demand this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Frees? Loans? Permanents?

A mixture of all the above, most likely. There is money to spend for Heckingbottom this summer, but United are not exactly going all out in pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

Instead, the opinion is that the core of a potential promotion-winning squad is already there, and quality rather than quantity is needed to complement it.

United will also target the loan market once again, looking to replicate the success of Morgan Gibbs-White’s temporary spell at Bramall Lane last season. Chief executive Stephen Bettis recently insisted United can target players who earn around £70,000 a week at their parent clubs, because of the wage structure put in place.

Who has been linked so far?

Joe Rothwell, the Blackburn Rovers man who is reportedly bound for Nottingham Forest this summer, was a target for the Blades as his contract wound down, while United have also been credited with an interest in defenders Dion Sanderson and Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

Will Keane, who fired Wigan into the Championship, has also been mentioned in passing as he nears free agent status next summer, while Ben Wiles of Rotherham United has also been the subject of some speculation over a move to Bramall Lane.

What about departures?

United are very well-stocked at left-back, with Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe on their books as well as Ben Osborn, who can fill in there admirably.

So in an ideal world United will move on one of that trio this summer. Stevens is the most experienced and out of contract next summer, while Lowe will likely be the most in-demand after helping Forest win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

United turned down a bid from Forest for Lowe in January but Steve Cooper may yet return with an improved one this summer as he prepares his squad for the top-flight.

And Sander Berge?

It’s another transfer saga that could overshadow the summer. The Norwegian remained at Bramall Lane against the odds at the end of last season, with clubs thought to be concerned about his fitness after a bad hamstring injury.

But he showed towards the back end of the last campaign that those issues look to be behind him. The £35m release clause remains in his contract, although United would consider bids below that amount as they prepare for another season outside the lucrative world of the Premier League.

The situation was complicated recently when Berge’s international manager told him he was “too good for the Championship”. Looking at his CV, he probably is, and would prefer to be playing top-flight football somewhere. But with two years remaining on Berge’s deal, United can, in an ideal world, afford to hold firm and only part with their prized asset on their own terms.

What’s United stance on outgoings?

In a recent round-table with local journalists, chief executive Stephen Bettis insisted that boss Heckingbottom is not under pressure to sell players and raise funds.

But at the same time, every player has a price and any offer that meets, or exceeds, the private valuation United have placed on each member of their squad will be discussed with boss Heckingbottom. If a potential departure doesn’t negatively impact the squad too much, and the money can be reinvested in other areas of the squad where more reinforcements are needed, then it will be considered.