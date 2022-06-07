But the Sheffield United right-back had a go recently, as part of a series with the EFL – with the results published in a video showing Bogle explaining each of his choices.

After coming through the ranks at Derby County, a number of his former teammates at Pride Park feature in his team but four Blades past and present also make it –although a trio have since moved on to pastures new.

The side, in a 4-3-3 formation, would be a formidable one in its prime and Bogle even resisted the temptation to pick himself at right wing-back – instead selecting another man who could have become a teammate at United, only for United’s coaching staff to elect against signing him after a trial period.

Here is the XI Bogle selected …

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale A fantastic 'keeper, he was here at Sheffield for a while and pushed on and went to Arsenal and has been doing well since. Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2. RB: Andre Wisdom I can't put myself in there! I'm going to go Andre Wisdom. He's solid, strong, aggressive, very good on the ball and causes problems going forward too. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. CB: Fikayo Tomori I played with him, a great defender. Fast strong and comfortable on the ball, everyting you want from a centre-back. Photo: Martin Rickett Photo Sales

4. CB: Phil Jagielka A fantastic player as well, he had a really long career and a really successful one too. So I have to put him in there. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales