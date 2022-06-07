But the Sheffield United right-back had a go recently, as part of a series with the EFL – with the results published in a video showing Bogle explaining each of his choices.
After coming through the ranks at Derby County, a number of his former teammates at Pride Park feature in his team but four Blades past and present also make it –although a trio have since moved on to pastures new.
The side, in a 4-3-3 formation, would be a formidable one in its prime and Bogle even resisted the temptation to pick himself at right wing-back – instead selecting another man who could have become a teammate at United, only for United’s coaching staff to elect against signing him after a trial period.
Here is the XI Bogle selected …