Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United in action: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Sheffield United player who joined Chelsea legends in Jayden Bogle's Derby-dominated dream team

With former teammates including several England internationals, a current Serie A star and a man who lifted the Champions League, Jayden Bogle admitted it was tough to pick his favourite XI.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:50 pm

But the Sheffield United right-back had a go recently, as part of a series with the EFL – with the results published in a video showing Bogle explaining each of his choices.

After coming through the ranks at Derby County, a number of his former teammates at Pride Park feature in his team but four Blades past and present also make it –although a trio have since moved on to pastures new.

The secret weapon Blades could use in chase for in-demand defender this summer

The side, in a 4-3-3 formation, would be a formidable one in its prime and Bogle even resisted the temptation to pick himself at right wing-back – instead selecting another man who could have become a teammate at United, only for United’s coaching staff to elect against signing him after a trial period.

Here is the XI Bogle selected …

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale

A fantastic 'keeper, he was here at Sheffield for a while and pushed on and went to Arsenal and has been doing well since.

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

2. RB: Andre Wisdom

I can't put myself in there! I'm going to go Andre Wisdom. He's solid, strong, aggressive, very good on the ball and causes problems going forward too.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. CB: Fikayo Tomori

I played with him, a great defender. Fast strong and comfortable on the ball, everyting you want from a centre-back.

Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales

4. CB: Phil Jagielka

A fantastic player as well, he had a really long career and a really successful one too. So I have to put him in there.

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
EnglandChelseaChampions LeagueChris Holt
Next Page
Page 1 of 3