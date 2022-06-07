Sheffield United: Boss's intriguing statement could complicate hopes of keeping Sander Berge at Bramall Lane

The midfielder, who became United’s record signing when he made a £22m move from Genk two years ago, was a key man in United’s run to the Championship play-offs last season as the Blades overcame a dreadful start to the campaign to come within a penalty shootout of reaching the Wembley final.

But with United consigned to another year of Championship football with defeat to eventual play-off winners Nottingham Forest, Berge’s future will again come under scrutiny ahead of the new season kick-off on July 30.

The release cause in Berge’s contract, understood to be at the £35m mark, remains in place, meaning any club can speak to the Norwegian by submitting an offer at that level.

But that doesn’t mean United – facing up to another season in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League – wouldn’t consider offers below that mark, and The Star understands that an offer around £10m lower than the release clause would be strongly considered by Bramall Lane officials.

Speaking on international duty, Norway chief Ståle Solbakken told TV 2: “I think it would be good for him [Berge] to be aware that he does not belong to the Championship anymore now that he has his physique and match fitness back.

“I hope I won’t receive any phone calls from Sheffield United now.”

Asked for his reaction to his manager’s comments, Berge said: “I don’t want to share my thoughts about my future now, as we stand in front of four big games. My agents and my club will deal with it.

"I have had a nice development in Sheffield United lately. I have come back where I am. We will see what the future brings.”