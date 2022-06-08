Arblaster, a highly-rated teenage midfielder who United boss Paul Heckingbottom has previously highlighted as a future first-team star, came off the bench to net the winner as Ryan Garry’s side beat Austria 3-2.

To make the moment more special, the assist came from another young Bladesman in Finley Potter – who is described as a “no-nonsense centre back” by United and battled back from 18 months out injured to return in February and help the Blades’ U18s win their league title.

“Such a proud moment to represent my country and make my international debut against Austria, topped off with an assist,” Potter tweeted.

“Thankful of the support from my family. The hard work doesn’t stop!”

Arblaster wrote on his own Twitter profile: “First international goal and the match winner … it just doesn’t get much better than that, wow!”

United’s coaching staff are privately excited about the development potential of Arblaster, who is described as a man in a boy’s body. Still to make a debut for United’s senior squad, he has featured in a few squads and regularly trains with the Blades’ first team – alongside players like Billy Sharp, who Arblaster was pictured high-fiving as a ball boy in front of the Kop after a goal from the United skipper.

Callum Hiddleston, Louie Marsh, Oliver Arblaster and Finley Potter of Sheffield United celebrate winning the U18 title: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I can definitely see him playing in Sheffield United’s first team,” Heckingbottom said earlier this season.

“He can handle the ball well; he reads situations and he’s got the brains of a man. But you’ve still got to remember, despite all of that, he’s still a boy.”

Arblaster was recently named scholar of the year at the Premier League awards and after spending time last season on loan at Bradford Park Avenue in National League North, may be sent out again to further accelerate his development.

Oliver Arblaster is highly rated by Sheffield United's coaching team: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Elsewhere, right-back Sai Sachdev and former Arsenal youngster Sydie Peck started for England’s U17s in a 3-0 win over Norway at the weekend.