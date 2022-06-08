How Sheffield United could benefit as Newcastle United 'prepare formal bid' for Everton's England striker

The cash-rich Magpies were hoping to make Bayern Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby their latest big-money signing, but were put off by a reported £60m price tag put on the young Frenchman’s head by his club.

According to sources in the north east, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also pencilled Calvert-Lewin’s name on his striker shortlist this summer – with national newspaper reports suggesting a formal bid is being readied by officials at St. James’ Park.

With the England man under contract at Goodison Park until 2025, and Everton unlikely to be too keen on selling to a rival, it remains to be seen how much it would take to prise Calvert-Lewin away from Merseyside.

It will be many multiples of the bargain fee that took him to Everton back in 2016, although United may soon earn a second windfall courtesy of a sell-on clause which, officials at Bramall Lane privately insist, was inserted into the arrangement six years ago guaranteeing United a good chunk of any profit Everton make.

"He trains well and we speak a lot, and he’s said nothing [about leaving],” Toffees boss Frank Lampard said of Calvert-Lewin last month.

Former Sheffield United man Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a man in demand this summer, with Newcastle amongst the clubs interested in the Everton striker: Sportimage

“I’m not silly, this is football and he’s a player that would be wanted by clubs because of the level of player he is.