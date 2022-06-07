Bramall Lane catering is often a cause for debate amongst fans, with pricing, availability, service and queuing time amongst the biggest issues reported by supporters who feel it impacts their matchday experience.

United work with Compass, a highly-regarded company who also have partnerships with Chelsea and Leicester City and the Wimbledon tennis championships, on their matchday catering offering and United chief executive Stephen Bettis admitted recently during a round-table with local journalists that the club are “always aware of issues” raised by supporters in that field – with shortages of both food and matchday staff both causing problems last season, as United fell just short of qualifying for the Championship play-off final.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I get letters about it. We have set up a different way of dealing with complaints at the club, and we are aware of it,” he added.

“If we are talking about the last couple of years, I am sorry to say we have to discount it because the whole world was turned upside down because of Covid.

“We are lucky we even have food or staff at times because the staff shortages have been a nightmare. Due to Covid and Brexit and the food distribution issues you will have read about in the news.

“At times we have been struggling to even get stuff for the kiosks to sell. The last two years have been really difficult for everybody. Not just us, but every club.”

A general view of a concourse at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Star understands there are no plans to switch to a different partner, with Bettis adding he is “happy with the relationship” United have with Compass.

“They do react to problems and try and address those,” Bettis added.