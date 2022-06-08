Sheffield to be represented in Premier League after all after local referee promoted to top group

Sheffield referee Tom Bramall has been promoted to the Select Group 1 for the new Premier League season, which begins on August 6, alongside assistant referees Natalie Aspinall, Nick Greenhalgh and Steve Meredith.

Bramall, aged 32, has been an EFL referee since the 2018/19 season and took charge of the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month, only making his Championship debut last year. He suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in the summer of 2019, which threatened his career.

Mike Riley, the former referee now in charge of the PGMOL group that manages match officials in England, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tom, Natalie, Nick and Steve into Select Group 1 for the 2022-23 season.

“This is a fully deserved and great opportunity for Tom, who has performed very well as he's progressed through the ranks over recent years and will now officiate at the top level of our game.

“Natalie, Nick and Steve are experienced assistant referees and have earned their place at this level. Their promotions are recognition for not only their dedication and commitment but also their consistently-high standard of performances.

Tom Bramall, centre, has been promoted to the Premier League - pictured in action with brother Josh, right