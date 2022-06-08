Sheffield to be represented in Premier League after all after local referee promoted to top group

Sheffield United’s bid for an instant return to the Premier League may have ended in more play-off heartbreak last season – but the Steel City will be represented in the top-flight when the new campaign kicks off later this summer.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:44 am

Sheffield referee Tom Bramall has been promoted to the Select Group 1 for the new Premier League season, which begins on August 6, alongside assistant referees Natalie Aspinall, Nick Greenhalgh and Steve Meredith.

Bramall, aged 32, has been an EFL referee since the 2018/19 season and took charge of the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month, only making his Championship debut last year. He suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in the summer of 2019, which threatened his career.

The one current Blade Bogle selected in his Derby-dominated dream team

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Mike Riley, the former referee now in charge of the PGMOL group that manages match officials in England, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tom, Natalie, Nick and Steve into Select Group 1 for the 2022-23 season.

“This is a fully deserved and great opportunity for Tom, who has performed very well as he's progressed through the ranks over recent years and will now officiate at the top level of our game.

United duo combine for England winner as 'man in teen's body' shines again

“Natalie, Nick and Steve are experienced assistant referees and have earned their place at this level. Their promotions are recognition for not only their dedication and commitment but also their consistently-high standard of performances.

Tom Bramall, centre, has been promoted to the Premier League - pictured in action with brother Josh, right

“We are sure they will all have a positive impact on Select Group 1 next season and we will continue to guide and support them with as they establish themselves in the Premier League.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Premier LeagueSheffield