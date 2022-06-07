The secret weapon Sheffield United could use in chase for Leeds United, Coventry City target this summer

The Star understands that the left-sided centre-half is a name mentioned behind the scenes at Bramall Lane this summer, as Paul Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad after their play-off disappointment at the back end of last season.

With Ben Davies returning to Liverpool after his loan expired – although United have resolved to monitor him this summer, and he is understood to have been made available for transfer, the financial costs of any deal could prove inhibitive – and Jack O’Connell still continuing his rehabilitation after two knee operations, United are short on options at left-sided centre-half.

Jack Robinson took Davies’ place towards the back end of the season and impressed, but his contract expires next summer and United are expected to hold talks with his representatives about an extension.

With Robinson the only fit and available senior left-sided centre-half on United’s books, it is a priority position for Heckingbottom this summer and Clarke-Salter, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Coventry City and is known as a classy, ball-playing centre-half, certainly fits the bill.

His Chelsea contract expires this summer and reports in the capital suggest that the Blues are not planning to take up the option in their favour to extend it by another season, to allow the 24-year-old to make a fresh start at a new club.

If he does leave on a free, United and Coventry City could be joined by Leeds in the race for his services, while PSV Eindhoven have previously been credited with an interest. His free transfer status would allow clubs higher up the food chain to increase the wages they offer – which could effectively blow United, looking to keep a tight grip on their finances ahead of another season in the Championship following relegation, out of the water.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is held up by Jake Clarke-Salter of Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

One ace potentially up their sleeve is the presence of Boothroyd at Shirecliffe. Ostensibly a coaching consultant in the academy, Boothroyd was Clarke-Salter’s coach with the England U21 side and the man who backed the Chelsea man with the captaincy for the European Championships in 2019 – having previously handed him the armband for England’s U19s as well.

Known as a ball-playing centre-half, Clarke-Salter’s game could be well-suited to the back three formation that United utilise and he could prove the perfect foil for Chris Basham on the other flank.

“I have known Jake a long time and I think besides being a very good footballer and very, very brave; one of his biggest and best characteristics is his humility,” Boothroyd has previously said of the defender.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal is challenged by Jake Clarke-Salter of Chelsea (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Jake is a doer and he has the respect of the staff and the players. They all look up to him and when he speaks, they listen.