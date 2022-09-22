But the international break could provide some benefits too. The Star identifies both the positive and negative aspects of this hiatus.

PRO’S

*Some much needed downtime: Well, of sorts at least, given that 14 members of United’s squad have been called-up by their respective countries. One of those, centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic, has already been injured whilst on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Still, the pause in the domestic schedule will provide those who have stayed at home, Heckingbottom and his staff included, with a chance to enjoy a couple of days away from the training complex to mentally refresh. Although the overwhelming majority of their workmates are competing, the change of scenery should also be refreshing; psychologically at least.

*A window to work on injuries: Too many members of United’s squad were already confined to the treatment room before news of Ahmedhodzic’s damaged thigh muscle emerged. Together with his coaching staff, analysts, conditioners and players, Heckingbottom deserves huge credit for the fact United have established a three point lead over second-placed Norwich City without being able to call upon the services of Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Ciaran Clark, Max Lowe and Adam Davies. Others, as it emerged following Saturday’s win over Preston, are competing despite carrying knocks. Oli McBurnie is one and United can now dedicate themselves to accelerating their rehabilitations.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle (right) are both on duty with England's under-21 squad this week: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

*An opportunity for one wing-back: Out since February, Jayden Bogle returned to training ahead of the trip to Deepdale. However assistant manager Stuart McCall, who told journalists that the defender had taken part in their final session before boarding the coach to Lancashire, did not divulge if it had been a full contact work-out. Either way, given how well Bogle had been playing before undergoing knee surgery, his progress is good news. Heckingbottom later confirmed United would be organising a match for him at the Randox Health Academy this week. No competitive games means greater focus can be placed on him.

*Chance to consider non-footballing affairs: The number of players whose contracts are set to expire this summer is, no matter how the club tries to spin things, hugely concerning. Particularly as Heckingbottom, by his own admission, believes uncertainty is a barrier to sporting success. Although most agents will be away watching their clients, therefore limiting opportunities to have a roundtable discussion, United’s hierarchy must use this time to decide how best to address this worrying situation. Not least given that one of those set to become a free agent, Iliman Ndiaye, is likely to attract interest in January.

Sheffield United beat Preston North End before the international break: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

*Enjoy under-21 Tuesday: Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Reda Khadra could all be in action when England under-21’s face their German counterparts at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Their presence should attract a huge crowd to United’s home stadium. Brewster has yet to score this term and McAtee is still adjusting to the demands of Championship football following a loan move from Manchester City. If they do well here - and the same goes for Khadra, who has so far spent most of his time in South Yorkshire on the bench - it will do wonders for their confidence.

CONS

*Interrupts rhythm: Having won all of their last four league outings - and not conceded a goal in more than eight hours of football - United would rather have been in action this weekend. Injuries or no injuries. With or without Ahmedhodzic. Momentum is with them. Last season, they acquitted themselves pretty well after returning from an international break. Even at the beginning of the campaign, when positive results were, in the main, proving difficult to come by. But, make no mistake about it, with his team in such good form, Heckingbottom won’t be relishing this break in the schedule.

Sheffield United manager Paul Hecingbottom: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

*Fitness risks: Earlier this month, when assessing the workload being placed upon his players, Heckingbottom acknowledged that the number of injuries his squad has collected lately had limited his ability to rotate United’s starting eleven. That inability to make changes, he warned, increased the risk of others being declared unavailable for selection. Many of those who face Birmingham will do so having competed twice since returning from Deepdale. Travelling across Europe will make them even more fatigued.

*Lack of preparation time: United will probably only be able to have one proper training session before their next Championship assignment. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be too much of a problem given that everyone at the club now understand their matchday roles inside out. But Ahmedhodzic’s absence could force Heckingbottom to change system or, if he sticks with the same strategy which has brought so much success so far, deploy someone in an unusual role. Neither they, nor those around them, will have much time to adjust.

*Opponents can reset: Breaks in seasons can have a negative effect upon some teams. But they can benefit others, as Aston Villa discovered a couple of years ago when, apparently spirally towards relegation from the Premier League, the Covid-19 pandemic provided them with a chance to reset and ultimately survive. Most of United’s forthcoming opponents do not have nearly as many players on international duty as them. This pause will provide them with a chance to properly address some of the issues they might be facing.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic has been injured on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

*Too much trust in others: Ahmedhodzic might not be the only player to pick up an injury whilst representing his country. Losing another key name could be catastrophic for United, given that Bogle appears to be the only one of those currently sidelined likely to return within the next couple of weeks. With countries jostling for position in the Nations League, and others getting ready for the World Cup, Heckingbottom will be keeping his fingers crossed no unnecessary risks are taken with any of his leading names.