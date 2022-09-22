News the centre-half has been injured whilst preparing for Bosnia and Herzegovia’s forthcoming matches against Montenegro and Romania has dealt a major blow to United’s hopes of strengthening their grip on the Championship table, with a number of other senior defenders already ruled-out by injury.

United stretched their lead over second-placed Norwich City to three points following a 2-0 victory over Preston North End, meaning they have now gone more than eight hours without conceding a goal in the league.

Given the sheer volume of casualties his team has suffered over the past few months, Heckingbottom can ill afford to lose any more of his leading names before the domestic fixture programme resumes.

But he will resist the temptation to try and interfere in their preparations for the latest round of Nations League and friendly outings, telling The Star: “We don’t get involved (with international selections). I don’t get involved, no.

“People do what they think is right, if there’s any issues. We know that.

“It can be an anxious time, yes. But we’re just proud to see them go, because it reflects well on them and on what we’re doing as a football club.”

Rhys Norrington Davies is among the Sheffield United players away on international duty: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Ahmedhodzic has been one of Heckingbottom’s stand-out performers so far this term, scoring three times in 10 appearances since completing a £3m move from Malmo during the close season. Reports from the Balkans suggest he could be facing over a month on the sidelines, although United’s medical department will assess the damage themselves over the weekend before providing an update ahead of October 1st’s meeting with Birmingham City.

The Republic of Ireland’s John Egan, Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal and Greece’s George Baldock feature among those hoping to win their latest caps, while Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle, Rhian Brewster and James McAtee could all feature when England’s under-21’s meet their German counterparts at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.