But whatever number Anel Ahmedhodzic serenades his teammates with during the initiation ceremony every new member of Sheffield United’s squad is required to perform, the centre-half is expected to make an even bigger noise on the pitch as the deal which see him become Paul Heckingbottom’s third summer signing edges closer towards completion.

After finally making a breakthrough in the transfer market by reaching an agreement with goalkeeper Adam Davies, United's efforts to improve the options at their manager’s disposal gathered pace before travelling to Portugal when Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle arrived on loan. Highly rated by Pep Guardiola and earmarked as a future first team player at the Etihad Stadium, capturing the England under-21 international was regarded as something of a coup by senior figures at Bramall Lane. But not as big as the one, given that he is set to join on a permanent basis, which will see Ahmedhodzic pitch up ahead of Friday night’s friendly against Casa Pia.

The story behind the move

So how did Heckingbottom persuade the defender, who was being monitored by the likes of Chelsea, Atalanta and AC Milan only a couple of years ago, to possibly spend the peak seasons of his career in South Yorkshire? After all, having been beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest in last term’s play-off semi-finals, United are preparing to compete in the Championship rather than on a top-flight or European stage.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, pictured in action for Bordeaux, is joining Sheffield United from Malmo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

One reason behind Ahmedhodzic’s decision will be money, coupled with the fact that proposed moves to Stamford Bridge, the Gewiss Stadium and San Siro failed to materialise. Strasbourg and Blackburn Rovers, where his former manager at Malmo, Jon Dahl Tomasson is now in situ, all expressed an interest in acquiring his services. But as The Star, who exclusively revealed Doyle featured on Heckingbottom’s wanted list recently explained, United were prepared to trump the salary packages they proposed and equipped to offer the Swedes a better return on their investment.

Footballing romantics will be delighted to discover Ahmedhodzic’s thinking was influenced by more idealistic considerations too. Speaking to this newspaper during a recent round of interviews with regional journalists, Heckingbottom explained some of the qualities targets would be required to demonstrate before being invited to join United. They included a personable demeanour, willingness to learn and, crucially in this case, a set of values compatible with those he is attempting to engender throughout their senior and age group squads.

“I want good people as well as good players,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “Ability is a given, which I think goes without saying. But we also want anyone who comes here to buy into what we’re doing, the whole ethos of the club and what we stand for.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks to his players last season: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The key consideration

United do not believe Ahmedhodzic’s price tag reflects his potential. But potential, despite the fact he has amassed a wealth of experience since turning professional, is what United have purchased for around £3m. Still eight months shy of his 24th birthday, the former Bordeaux loanee’s attributes include pace, power and strong passing ability.

Heckingbottom expects him to hit the ground running. But Ahmedhodzic still has plenty of room to develop. United calculate, in a season or two, that his value will have soared. By which time they hope to have established a foothold in the Premier League.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (L) in Europa League action for Malmo: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

“We tell them how we see them fitting in and how we can help them,” Heckingbottom continued, providing details of the presentation he would later give to Ahmedhodzic and his representatives. “But importantly, we also tell them what they’ll be bringing to us and how they can help.”

The next steps

Supporters will be waiting to discover if United will attempt to recoup some of the fee they negotiated with Malmo by selling Sander Berge and Max Lowe, who interests both Olympiacos and Forest; another of Ahmedhodzic’s old clubs. Lowe has spent almost the entirety of his career with Heckingbottom’s employers either on the periphery of their starting eleven or out on loan at the City Ground.

The same can not be said of Berge. Doubts still remain about the Norway international’s consistency and willingness to embrace the physical demands of the English game. But towards the end of United’s march into the play-offs following Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, he began to realise the potential which persuaded them to pay £22m to recruit him from Genk two years ago.

The Cidade do Futebol, where Sheffield united have based themselves this week: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Berge’s release clause, initially set at £45m, fell by £10m when United surrendered the top-flight status they achieved under Chris Wilder. However, there are suspicions that owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be prepared to compromise providing United can still turn a profit. Particularly as Henry Mauriss' proposed takeover of the club becomes entangled in red tape.

Derby County forward Tom Lawrence is a confirmed target for United while Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark has emerged as a possible alternative to Lowe, should he eventually depart.

After receiving the green light from Malmo to open talks with Ahmedhodzic, United’s efforts to progress the deal were initially frustrated by the fact Bordeaux had secured a purchase option before taking him to the Malmut Atlantique. The crisis-hit French club were never going to trigger that, after being relegated to the second and then eventually the third tier because of their perilous finances. But they still had to extricate themselves from that arrangement.