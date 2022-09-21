Less than seventy-two hours after waving goodbye to Anel Ahmedhodzic, following the centre-half’s latest call-up for Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Sheffield United manager picked up the receiver in his office at the club’s training ground and was told one of its most influential performers had been injured whilst on international duty.

To make matters worse, the official in Sarajevo tasked with relaying the bad news went on to reveal that Ahmedhodzic is facing at least four weeks on the sidelines having been diagnosed with a badly damaged thigh muscle. ‘At least’ being the operative words. Depending upon how he responds to treatment, the 23-year-old could be facing an even longer absence.

Already missing the likes of John Fleck, Max Lowe and Ciaran Clark, Heckingbottom conceded he could ill afford to see another player enter the Randox Health Academy’s treatment room before last weekend’s win over Preston North End. Nevermind overhauling the pitches at their training complex - a project which is expected to be completed later this year - the club’s money might be better spent extending its physiotherapy suite in order to avoid being censured for overcrowding. With Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Adam Davies also based there at present, Ahmedhodzic won’t be short of company when he arrives back in England later this week, having withdrawn from his country’s forthcoming Nations League games against Montenegro and Romania. But those defenders who are still fit and available for selection could be forgiven for feeling lonely when preparations for October 1st’s meeting with Birmingham City begin in earnest.

The big dilemma

Although the loss of Robinson, Stevens, Clark and Lowe has dealt a huge blow to United’s hopes of consolidating their lead at the top of the Championship table - the latter being in superb form before limping out of this month’s victory at Hull with a hamstring issue - Ahmedhodzic’s plight leaves Heckingbottom facing his biggest dilemma of the season so far. Being denied the services of United’s marquee summer signing is bad enough, given the impact he has made since completing a £3m transfer from Malmo. But it is exacerbated by the fact Ahmedhodzic, part stopper, sometime wing-back and definitely a frustrated striker, is essentially three players in one. And, given his effectiveness when roaming upfield from deep lying positions, absolutely essential to the strategy which has seen United seize control of the race for promotion. It will not have gone unnoticed by opponents, including second-placed Norwich City who visit South Yorkshire around the time Ahmedhodzic is scheduled to return, that the only league outing they have lost during the present campaign was the one Ahmedhodzic missed through suspension; at Watford during the opening round of games.

The comeback dates

Chris Basham with his Sheffield United team mate Anel Ahmedhodzic (right), whose absence will be a major blow for Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Initially, improving Jayden Bogle’s conditioning as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation from knee surgery was going to be Heckingbottom’s primary focus over the next fortnight. Now it will be fathoming how best to cope in Ahmedhodzic’s absence, given that all of the potential solutions to this problem create an issue elsewhere. Chris Basham, who returned to the starting eleven when Rhys Norrington-Davies’ services were required along the flank, will continue on the right. But if the Wales international reverts to a position at the heart of United’s defence, Heckingbottom must then solve the conundrum of who deputises for him. Neither Clark nor Robinson, whose availability would prevent coaching staff from having to consider this switch, are expected to be passed fit for at least another month according to assistant manager Stuart McCall. The same, the former Scotland midfielder told journalists before the trip to Deepdale, goes for Ben Osborn. Although he prefers operating in a more advanced position, Osborn has previously shown himself to be a capable wing-back.

The possible solutions

Heckingbottom could consider a change of formation, operating with a back four rather than a back three in order to plug some of the gaps in a rearguard which looks dangerously short of options following Ahmedhodzic’s set-back. However, given United’s lack of fluency when he has done so in the past, he will be loath to do so. Naturally left-footed, consideration might also be given to deploying Reda Khadra as an emergency wing-back in order to prevent the loss of Ahmedhodzic from causing too much disruption to other areas of the team. The German, who is set to face teammates Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee during next week’s under-21 international against England at Bramall Lane, has so far spent most of his career with United being summoned from the bench. But Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City, Blackpool and Coventry, who Heckingbottom’s men are also scheduled to face before locking horns with Norwich, would inevitably try and exploit the fact he is not a defensively minded player. The clash with Birmingham will almost certainly come too soon for Bogle. But Heckingbottom is likely to have reminded his medical department that his availability would soothe a major headache.

Inevitably, there has been talk of a free agent being drafted in to help boost United’s numbers. It is a tactic - of sorts - they employed to good effect when Filip Uremovic was spirited out of Rubin Kazan last season; Heckingbottom’s employers taking advantage of a ruling which allowed professionals in Ukraine and Russia to temporarily suspend their contracts following the latter’s invasion of its neighbours. But most of those available to be registered will not have taken part in a competitive fixture since May, which presents another set of challenges.

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall have a lot to ponder: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

One thing is for certain: Whilst United’s superb start to the present campaign has provided them with a degree of insurance should results dip in the short-term, Heckingbottom will be praying Ahmedhodzic is the only member of his squad who fails to return from international duty in top shape.

Reda Khadra (right) is a forward but could be deployed at wing-back: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage