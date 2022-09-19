Although a final decision has yet to be taken, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed those members of his squad either not travelling to Qatar or involved in friendly matches for their respective countries could be summoned overseas as part of the club’s preparations for the second half of the campaign.

Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Wales duo Rhys Norrington-Davies and Adam Davies - although the latter’s involvement has been threatened by a knee injury - are the three United players who could feature in the tournament.

“We are looking at it, maybe going away in the World Cup,” Heckingbottom said. “But teams are either there or they’ve got friendlies. We’d love to give them time to recharge. Bearing in mind, most of these lads played over the summer too. It's a 12 month a year job now. It’s very delicate.”

Nine of those who featured during United’s win over Preston North End last weekend, which saw Heckingbottom’s side move three points clear at the top of the Championship table, are on duty during the current international break which began today.

Issues for United to consider before an announcement on their plans for November are unveiled include cost and logistics - given that temperatures in Europe over winter means they could be required to travel long haul in order to reap any benefit from working overseas.

The World Cup begins in Doha later this year: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy via Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage