Ndiaye reported for duty with the reigning African Cup of Nations holders after scoring his fifth goal of the season during yesterday’s win over Preston North End; a result which saw Heckingbottom’s side move three points clear at the summit of the Championship.

Aliou Cisse, who handed Ndiaye his international debut in June, has called-up the 22-year-old for the forthcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Iran - which take place in Orleans, France, and Austria respectively.

With the former Boreham Wood youngster now an integral part of the starting eleven which United hope will lead them back into the Premier League, Heckingbottom was asked if the fact both of those fixtures are being staged in Europe means Ndiaye will be in better shape to perform when the domestic schedule resumes next month.

“All of the games are too far away for my liking,” he replied. “I’d rather have him here, at Shirecliffe, with us. Seriously, though, no one is prouder of Iliman than me, That he’s got himself into the Senegalese team and could potentially be going to the World Cup. But I still won’t rest easy until everyone is back.”

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his goal for Sheffield United at Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ndiaye is among 14 United players picked by their respective countries at both senior and youth level ahead of Birmingham City’s trip to Bramall Lane on October 1st. His finish at Deepdale - Oli McBurnie sealing the victory towards the end of the second-half - was the latest addition to a growing catalogue of superb solo efforts. With Cisse recognising Ndiaye’s potential by parachuting him into a side containing the likes of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, Heckingbottom is petitioning United’s board to award him an improved contract before November’s tournament in Qatar.

“Iliman, we know he’s got those moments in him,” said Heckingbottom, after watching Ndiaye confuse Preston’s defence and fire home off a post. “I was critical of everyone at half-time and, when he scored, we were fortunate one of their lads thought he had time to take a touch, which allowed Iliman to take the ball off him. But, from then on, we were much better. That’s what he can do.”

Heckingbottom, who handed Ndiaye his senior debut during a spell in caretaker charge before being appointed on a permanent basis, has been wary of the threat Ryan Lowe’s men posed given their results before this weekend’s contest. Despite entering the match in mid-table, they had conceded only twice in the competition since August before Ndiaye and McBurnie pounced.

lliman Ndiaye is congratulated by Norway's Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You’ve got to do a lot of things right to get a win,” Heckingbottom added. “Especially an away win.

“We found a way through, though, so I was pleased and delighted with the win. As much as there’s things I’d like to see done better, you’ve still got to show a lot and do a lot right to get a result at a place like this.”