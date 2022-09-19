Now over the serious fitness and health issues which hampered his progress earlier this year, McBurnie’s performances of late have demonstrated why Heckingbottom continued to support him in the face of often fierce criticism at the beginning of the season; earlier this month insisting he would “put his mortgage” on the centre-forward eventually making an impact.

McBurnie’s willingness to put the interests of the team before his own - often volunteering for duty when not in top shape - have also made a positive impression on teammates and coaching staff alike.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming United will use the international break to try and accelerate Jayden Bogle’s return to action following a long lay-off, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We’ve got Jayden back, so there’ll be a big focus on his days. Oli Mac is carrying a little groin strain, so hopefully we can get him in a better place.”

United moved three points clear at the summit of the Championship table after beating Ryan Lowe’s side 2-0, with Iliman Ndiaye also on target for the visitors. The Senegalese is one of 14 players called-up by their respective countries this week, with John Egan, George Baldock and Sander Berge also on duty.

Billy Sharp featured as a second-half substitute against Preston after recovering from an ankle problem.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (centre right) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“Bill coming back, it’s great to have that presence at the top end,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s behind so there’ll be a focus on him.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom before the win over Preston: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.